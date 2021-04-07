Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.53

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $24.59. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 241,521 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

