Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.19. Endo International shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 23,230 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

