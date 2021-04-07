AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down to $23.67

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.67, but opened at $22.85. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.42 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,596. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,789,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

