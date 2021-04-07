Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.