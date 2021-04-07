Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 1,471,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,358. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

