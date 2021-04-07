Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.00. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

