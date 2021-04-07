Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

