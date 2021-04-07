Curi Capital Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

