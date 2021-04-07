Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

