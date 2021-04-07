Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $424,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in V.F. were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

