Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 201.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cloudera by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.