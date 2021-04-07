Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,246. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

