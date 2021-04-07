Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.53. 25,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average is $244.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $164.77 and a 52 week high of $281.05.

