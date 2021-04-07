Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,450 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Capital Group bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,127. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -404.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

