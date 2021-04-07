Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,045 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,224. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

