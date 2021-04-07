Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 481,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,415,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.