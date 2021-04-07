Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.68 million and $650,906.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00056685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.00635083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00080425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,377,242 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

