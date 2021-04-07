DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 107.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

