IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,016 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $749,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.5% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,216.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,177.25 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,808.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

