$371.73 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $371.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

