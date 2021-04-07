Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Generac reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $11.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 255.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $931,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 205.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $333.64 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $89.23 and a one year high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.51 and its 200 day moving average is $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.