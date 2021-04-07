Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

