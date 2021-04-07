6,715 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

