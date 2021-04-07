43,593 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 235,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,215. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

