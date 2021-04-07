B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.84 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.