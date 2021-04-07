Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $67.74

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $69.91. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 6,637 shares trading hands.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

