Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.18

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 4757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

