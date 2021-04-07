trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.40. trivago shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,877 shares trading hands.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

