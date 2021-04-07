OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. OPKO Health posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,320. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

