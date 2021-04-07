Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,949,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,907,253 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $701,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,966,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

