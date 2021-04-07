Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,919,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,868,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 271,938 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

