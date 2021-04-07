95,968 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 95,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. 103,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

