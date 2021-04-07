Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $13.78 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 222,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,583,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,412. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

