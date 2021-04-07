-$0.19 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,096. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

