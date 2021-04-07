Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

