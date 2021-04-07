Klimatas Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $20,527.06 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.