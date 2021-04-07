Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.26 million. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 18,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. EQT has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

