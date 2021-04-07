Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

VONE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,052. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.19 and a 52-week high of $190.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

