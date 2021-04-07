TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

