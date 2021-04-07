Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

