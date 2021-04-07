Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 127,831 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of IJUL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,710. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

