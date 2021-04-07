TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

PG stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

