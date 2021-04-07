Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 435,952 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 435,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,251. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

