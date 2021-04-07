Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

