Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

