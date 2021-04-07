$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.66 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

