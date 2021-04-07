Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.