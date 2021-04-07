17,010 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Bought by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Littelfuse makes up about 3.2% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

