Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $64,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

