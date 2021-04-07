Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

